Nearly 200 people to work at Estonia's representation to EU in 2017

The flags of Estonia and the EU. (Erik Prozes/Postimees/Scanpix)

Nearly 200 people, or more than twice as many people as usual, are to begin working for Estonia's Permanent Representation to the EU in Brussels at the start of 2017.

In addition to the around 80 officials who usually work at the representation, another 73 people have already begun working there and a further 41 personnel will arrive at the representation at the start of the new year, a spokesperson for Estonia's EU presidency team told BNS on Friday.

Of the 41 people who will arrive in January, 15 are assistants who are trainees, the spokesperson added.

Estonia's presidency of the Council of the European Union will take place in the second half of 2017.