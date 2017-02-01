logo
Handbook for questioning children presented at Ministry of Justice

The Ministry of Justice's Manual for Questioning Children. Jan. 25, 2017. (Ministry of Justice)
Today 17:35
Source: BNS
Category: News

A manual for questioning children, meant as a source of guidance for all specialists who have speak with children about difficult topics, was presented at the Estonian Justice Ministry of Wednesday.

"Effective prosecution of crimes against children has been a priority for different state institutions for years already," Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu said at the presentation. "To ensure the children's safety and avoid having them feel victimized again in their interaction with law enforcement institutions, it is very important for the specialists interacting with them to be professional and take a very delicate approach to the children's concerns."

Reinsalu commented that they could always do more to be more child-friendly in the fields of law enforcement, health and social affairs in order for children to feel safe.

The handbook, written by Anneli Liivamägi-Hitrov and Kristjan Kask, helps its readers better understand the needs of children and the way children express themselves, putting the focus on the safety of the child.

Wednesday's presentation of the manual was attended by specialists from a variety of fields, including judges, police officials, prosecutors, lawyers and victim assistance and child protection workers.

The publication, which was the product of collaboration between the Ministries of the Interior and Justice, is an updated edition of a similar manual published in 2012 that was available only to judges.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

