State institutions must prepare 72-hour crisis contingency plans

The new "Superministry" building in Central Tallinn. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The Estonian Ministry of the Interior initiated an extensive analysis with which to map capability gaps and attempt to gain clarity on how to increase state institutions' autonomy so as not to depend on vital services which may be interrupted in a crisis situation. The goal is for these institutions to be able to hold up on their own for 72 hours.

Last year, the Ministry of the Interior discovered in the course of an analysis that Estonia's state institutions had no working understanding of how the interruption of a vital service, such as electricity, would impact their operation. Their capacity for coping with such or other crisis also turned out to be weak, reports daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

"Considering the changed security situation and society's vulnerability with regards to essential services, it is important that institutions begin increasing their capacity for resistance," the letter sent to Estonia's ministries read.

An additional basis for the review of institutions' capacity for resistance is a report approved at last year's summit of NATO defense ministers on the readiness of the civil sector. Government authorities' capacity to endure for up to three days will also be included in the new national defense development plan.

State institutions received a nearly 30-page questionnaire in which they must rate the institution's readiness for crisis situations. First and foremost they must identify what must function at all costs in order to secure the continued functioning of the state. They must also assess how they will cope with a significantly reduced staff.

"An institution must have a clear understanding of how to guarantee the continued operation of critical functions in the absence of a large part of its staff — whether due to mass illness, disaster or something else," read the questionnaire.

State institutions must assess themselves on whether or not they would be able to function outside of their conventional building as well as analyze how they would cope with an extended power outage and interruptions of heat, communications and water and to what degree they could continue their work should access to liquid fuel or information systems be interrupted.

According to Ministry of the Interior's Rescue and Crisis Policy Department adviser Galina Danilišina, the updating of Estonia's Emergency Act and problems that have arisen in the process are what prompted the analysis.

"It turned out that all vital services are very closely tied to one another," noted Danilišina. "This means that the interruption of one service could easily lead to a domino effect which would knock out other services as well."

The minimum requirement for being able to hold up independently has been set at 72 hours as it takes that long on average for electric companies to restore power following a widespread power outage.

The analysis being conducted will not simply remain on paper either; crisis exercises will be organized as well.