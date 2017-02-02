logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Toomas Hendrik Ilves awarded Bertelsmann Foundation's Reinhard Mohn prize

President Toomas Hendrik Ilves. (Facebook)
Yesterday 16:29
Category: News

The Bertelsmann Foundation, the US arm of the German-based BertelsmannStiftung, announced that former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves is the recipient of the foundation's 2017 Reinhard Mohn Prize "Smart Country: Connected. Intelligent. Digital."

"We award him the prize in honor of his pioneering work on the promotion of digitalization in government, education and public services. Ilves will be awarded the prize worth €200,000 at a ceremony in Gütersloh on June 29," the foundation announced on Thursday.

The announcement on the Bertelsmann Foundation's website highlighted how during his ten year term of office between 2006-2016, Ilves made the digitalization of Estonia a presidential responsibility, pursuing this goal consistently.

"Estonia is now considered an exemplary digital nation," the announcement read.

The foundation likewise recognized Ilves as a politician quick to understand the possibilities for social changes and renewal that came with digitalization, highlighting that Estonia used its digitalization in the fight against corruption, the promotion of free speech and freedom of opinion as well as the promotion of the development of rural infrastructure.

"Personal visits to public authorities are the absolute exception for Estonians," the foundation highlighted. "Since 2002, Estonian citizens have been able to process nearly all official transactions with their electronic ID, which includes a digital signature."

According to the announcement, the Reinhard Mohn Prize is awarded every year to an exceptional, globally active individual who has played a key role in creating solutions for social and political issues.

Previous recipients of the award include former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Polish politician Tadeusz Mazowiecki and anti-corruption organization Transparency International.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also