January ratings: Center remains in the lead

While the Center Party of Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (right) led the polls in January, its partners in the coalition faced falling or unchanged ratings. The Social Democrats under Jevgeni Ossinovski (center) dropped to 10 percent, IRL led by Margus Tsahkna (left) remained at 6 percent. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 10:19
Source: BNS
Category: News

The latest party ratings showed growing support for the Reform Party, while the Social Democrats have lost ground compared to December. Prime Minister Jüri Ratas’ Center Party continued to lead the polls.

According to a survey commissioned by ERR, the Center Party led with 31 percent, followed by the opposition Reform Party at 25 percent.

The Social Democrats came in third with 10 percent, followed by the Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE) at 9 percent, the Free Party at 7 percent, and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union at 6 percent.

Compared to December, the Reform Party’s rating increased by 5 percent, while that of the Social Democrats dropped by as much.

In terms of parties’ presence in the media and events that may have influenced the ratings, the biggest change took place in the Reform Party. The election of Hanno Pevkur as chairman of the party, as well as the most votes in its leadership elections going to Siim and Kaja Kallas were widely seen as a course change towards what many hope will be a more inclusive and democratic party culture.

The survey was carried out by Turu-Uuringute AS, who interviewed 1,002 respondents at their homes between Jan. 19 and 31.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

