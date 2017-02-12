logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Police get new training range

Shooting range (illustrative) (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 17:16
Source: BNS
Category: News

A new shooting range, the first designed specifically for tactical police training in Estonia, was opened on Friday at the Police and Border Guard College’s Paikuse compound in the southwestern county of Pärnu.

The new shooting range was built to allow the simulation of situations that may occur in police work as realistically as possible, the Academy of Security Sciences said.

“I’m proud that the cadets of our Police and Border Guard College will now be able to polish their skills at a shooting range that meets international standards. The positive impact of the new range will be even more far-reaching, as in addition to the Paikuse cadets the staff of the West prefecture as well as national defense units will be using it as well,” Minister of the Interior Andres Anvelt (SDE) said.

Apart from cadets, officers of the Police and Border Guard Board had been looking forward to the opening of the new shooting range as well, director general of the agency, Elmar Vaher, said. “Officials of the West prefecture have so far practiced shooting under very modest conditions, they now have the opportunity as well to use the new range at Paikuse. The police’s rapid reaction forces were also waiting for the completion of the range, where they can simulate solving tactical situations, which is not possible in other conditions,” Vaher said.

"We would all like that police officers didn’t have to use firearms in their work. At the same time, we expect police officers to use their weapons without hesitation, firmly and legitimately, to save lives,” rector of the Academy of Security Sciences, Katri Raik, said.

“The new shooting range allows to practice not only placing the shot, but also solving a complex situation – cooperation among officials dealing with the situation, and responding appropriately to a change in it. This means that a static shooting drill can now be turned into the dynamic resolution of a life-like situation.”

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also