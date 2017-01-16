Ferry Tõll to arrive in Estonia on Monday

Ferry Tõll departing Remontowa Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Ringo Koppel/TS Laevad)

The Port of Tallinn subsidiary TS Laevad-owned ferry Tõll departed Remontowa Shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland at 2 p.m. Estonian time on Sunday and is currently on its way to Estonia.

The Tõll's first stop in Estonia will be Virtsu Harbor on the country's west coast, after which it will continue on to Tallinn. According to Captain Peeter Sepp, in good conditions, it should take the ferry approximately 24 hours to reach Estonia.

There are currently 12 crew members on board.

In Tallinn, the vessel will be further outfitted with a kitchen, onboard store, children's playroom, wifi and other amenities and infographics, and training for the ferry's crew and servers will take place before it enters into service on the Virtsu-Kuivastu line connecting the Estonian mainland to Saaremaa, the country's largest island, via the smaller island of Muhu.

The Tõll is expected to enter into service sometime during the second half of January.