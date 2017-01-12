logo
Ministry: No school required to play simulation games

The state recommends that schools use simulation games to take students closer to the experiences of refugees. (Sander Ilvest/Scanpix)
Today 13:33
Category: News

According to the Ministry of Education and Research, no school is required to work through psychodramatic scenarios with students in order to get them to debate the situation of refugees, though these were recommended.

The experiences of people who had to escape from war and conflicts had been a very urgent issue for more than a year and a half, which is why it was appropriate to also discuss it in schools, the ministry said in a statement sent to ERR’s Estonian news.

“How this is to be done is up to the professional choice of the teachers. Whether to talk about it, show films, or use simulation games,” the statement read.

Representatives of the ministry said that unlike the media reported it on Wednesday, neither the state nor the ministry were urging schools to play through such scenarios, though they did support schools in getting the necessary means to use them, since they were a good teaching tool in the hands of a strong teacher.

Irene Käosaar, responsible for the Ministry of Education and Research’s general education department, said that they hoped such simulation games would be used more often. The use of such psychodrama was very effective in that it attempted to place the student in a situation that took them closer to what other people had to go through.

“The best way is to let students come to their own value judgment not through restrictions and orders, but let them debate themselves what is good and what is bad,” Käosaar said.

Developing tolerance doesn’t only affect schools. The state’s “Integrating Estonia 2020” development program includes the point that society needs to be made aware of values that support integration and openness. On the state level, the task is divided among the ministries covering education, culture, and internal affairs.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

