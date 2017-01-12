Four patients die as flu wave hits

Tartu University Hospital (Postimees/Scanpix)

According to data published by Estonia’s three largest hospitals, this winter season’s flu epidemic has so far claimed four lives. All four patients that died were over 70 years old, belonged to a high-risk group, and had not been vaccinated against the Influenza virus.

According to preliminary data for this winter season, so far 147 people have been hospitalized because of the seasonal flu wave. Just under a third of them were four years old or younger, about a fifth were children and teenagers, just over a fifth were grown-ups. Young adults and vaccinated persons were affected the least.

Of the 11 people who needed intensive care, ten were older than 65. The number of hospitalized patients soared last week along with an estimated increase of new infections by about a third.

Doctors reported more than 6,000 visits due to infections related to the winter season. 46.8% of the patients were children. At the high point of the flu wave in the last weeks of December 2016, the number of people coming in for doctor’s appointments increased by 33%.

The Health Board said that this season’s Influenza cases were of medium intensity, the infection broad. Up to 70% of all patients that went to see their general practitioner did so due to the flu. Among all patients hospitalized due to respiratory infections, 45% had the flu.