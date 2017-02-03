Reform Party invites Ratas to explain positions on language, education, and citizenship

Reform Party chairman Hanno Pevkur. (Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR)

The Reform Party’s parliamentary group has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) to explain what they perceive are contradictory positions on Estonia’s language, education, and citizenship policies.

“We have invited Prime Minister Ratas to meet with our parliamentary group to offer an overview of his positions as prime minister regarding the language, education, and citizenship policies of the Republic of Estonia,” chairman of the Reform Party, Hanno Pevkur, announced on Thursday.

“The prime minister has recently said that in the new ruling coalition ‘small steps’ are being taken on citizenship policy, and that in education policy and language training ‘very big changes are about to happen’. In addition Jüri Ratas has suggested in different public appearances to change the citizenship policy of Estonia in the coming years. We are interested to hear more about the detailed substance of these changes, and the positions of the prime minister on these issues,” Pevkur said.

The Reform Party previously expressed support for dual citizenship to be allowed to Estonian citizens by birth.