logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Three in four municipalities have merger agreements in place

Out of 213 municipalities at the beginning of 2016, 160 have merger agreements in place. Four have applied to be treated as an exception, 26 are refusing to negotiate mergers. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 10:41
Category: News

Local councils had until Dec. 31, 2016 to negotiate mergers with their neighbors to meet the Administrative Reform Act’s requirement of at least 5,000 residents per municipality. As of early January, 160 of 213 have such agreements in place.

The first stage of the implementation of the Administrative Reform Act ended with the last year. Dec. 31 was the deadline for municipalities to voluntarily reach merger agreements with their neighbors to meet the goal of at least 5,000 residents in each administrative unit.

Though the act was contested by several cities and municipalities, the Supreme Court found it constitutional, and the government has announced it will proceed putting it into practice. According to data by the Ministry of Finance, 160 out 213 local councils have merger agreements lined up.

The reform will now continue with the next stage. The government until Feb. 15 will make proposals to the remaining municipalities to merge with neighbors in order to meet the minimum population requirement.

After the second stage, they expected the number of municipalities to shrink to 75, press spokesman for the Ministry of Finance, Karel Hanni, told ERR on Tuesday.

Among those local councils affected by the reform, Pärnu will become the largest city, with a population of more than 50,000 and a total territory of 594 square kilometers. The largest municipality will be Saaremaa, where the whole island is to merge into a single administrative unit with more than 32,000 residents and a territory of 2,580 square kilometers.

According to the ministry, 35 areas and 113 municipalities have confirmed voluntary mergers, while 12 areas and 47 municipalities have merger agreements based on decisions of the government.

At current, 26 local councils neither meet the minimum population requirement nor have they got merger agreements ready. While they will receive merger proposals by the government no later than Feb. 15, they have until May 15 to argue their case, after which their fate will be decided by the government.

Their options include applying to be treated as an exception. The Administrative Reform Act specifies that such exceptions can be made. So far the islands of Muhu, Vormsi, Kihnu, and Ruhnu have applied.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (5)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also