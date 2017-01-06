Chancellor of Justice: Being MP, council member at same time is constitutional

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

According to Estonian Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, the law amending the Status fo Members of the Riigikogu Act and the Local Government Organization Act which allows an individual to be a member of the Riigikogu as well as a member of the councilof a local government at the same time is constitutional.

The Constitution allows an individual to be a member of a local government council and the Riigikogu at the same time, the Office of the Chancellor of Justice said.

According to Madise, there is no reason to think that a substitute member of a council who received fewer votes is stronger and more independent in discussing local issues than a member of the Riigikogu who is also a resident of the municipality or town and who had received a mandate from voters.

If there is a wish to clearly separate the leaders of a community and the state, relevant restrictions on running for these positions will have to be considered, Madise added.