Finland and Estonia to renew bilateral defense cooperation agreement

Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna (IRL). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna (IRL) is scheduled to make a visit to Finland next week for the renewal of the framework agreement on defense cooperation between the two countries.

Tsahkna will be in Finland on Wednesday, where he will meet with the Finnish defense minister, Jussi Niinistö, spokespeople for the Ministry of Defence said. During the visit, the bilateral defense cooperation agreement will be renewed.

The Estonian minister will also pay a visit to the headquarters of the Finnish defense forces, where he will be given an overview of Finland’s armed forces.

Tsahkna will also lay wreaths at the grave of Marshal Carl Gustaf Emil Mannerheim, the Cross of Heroes, and the monument to Estonian volunteers at Helsinki’s Hietaniemi cemetery.