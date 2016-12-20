logo
Estonia condemns assassination of Russian ambassador in Turkey

Turkish gunman who shot and killed Russian Ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara on Monday night. Dec. 19, 2016. (Reuters/Scanpix)
12/20/2016 10:37 AM
Category: News

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser both strongly condemned the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov in Ankara on Monday night, offering condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and other victims of the attack as well.

"There is no justification for such a shooting," said Kaljulaid. "My condolences to the family of the deceased and the victims of the attack."

Mikser echoed the Estonian president's sentiments, stating that, "There is no justification whatsoever for such horrific violence. We are with the family of the ambassador and everyone who suffered in this attack in our thoughts."


Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, 62, was giving a speech at an art gallery in Ankara on Monday night when he was shot by an off-duty Turkish police officer citing revenge for Aleppo, Turkish television channels reported. The Russian Minisry of Foreign Affairs later confirmed that the ambassador had died of his injuries.

According to multiple media sources, including BBC, Reuters, the Guardian and Interfax, an additional three people were injured in the attack.

Turkish media channels confirmed that the Russian ambassador was speaking at the opening of an exhibit of Turkish photos of Russia at the time of his shooting.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Add new comment

