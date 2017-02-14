logo
Estonian police capture suspect in Tallinn hotel shooting

Suspect in Tallinn hotel shooting captured by police. (Police and Border Guard Board)
Today 08:32
Source: BNS/ERR
Category: News

Estonian police captured on Monday one of the men connected to last week's shooting at a hotel in Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter.

Police posted a photo of a dark-haired man on Twitter together with the caption: "The man in the photo has been detained. Work to establish the circumstances of the shooting continues." According to media reports, the caputred man was the shooter's accomplice.

Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) spokesperson Helen Uldrich told ERR that the suspect has been questioned.

A man was shot in the leg at the Metropol Hotel in Tallinn's Rotermann Quarter last Thursday, prompting a police search for the gunman and his accomplice.

According to the police, the shooting was related to a settling of accounts among criminals.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

