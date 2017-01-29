logo
Estonia allows Finnish Environment Institute to conduct research in its waters

The Gulf of Finland, which separates Estonia from Finland. Photo is illustrative. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 12:10
Source: BNS
Category: News

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted permission to the Finnish Environment Institute (SYKE) to carry out marine research in Estonia's territorial waters.

The ministry granted a request from the SYKE Marine Research Center to conduct research with research vessel Aranda in Estonia's territorial waters from May 2-14, 2017, it appears from a document available in the foreign ministry's document register.

The purpose of the research is to survey the movement of water between the Gulf of Finland and the Gulf of Bothnia.

The party carrying out the work must allow for the presence of an Estonian representative on the boat and on artificial structures, as well as their participation in the research work, if so requested by Estonia In addition, the party performing the work must analyze the navigation area and the cables and pipes located there as well as events taking place within the navigation area, such as military training exercises and the work of radars.

'When the research has been completed, data gathered in the course of the survey must be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Following the conclusion of the the work, the crew must also remove from the sea all structures and equipment used in the research.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

