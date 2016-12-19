logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonian diplomatic delegation visits Algeria

Director of the European department of the Algerian foreign ministry, Ambassador Abderrahmane Benguerrah, and director general of the political department of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paul Teesalu, Dec. 18, 2016. (Välisministeerium)
12/19/2016 8:20 AM
Category: News

The first political consultations between the Algerian and Estonian foreign ministries took place on Sunday. The meeting discussed bilateral relations, potential future cooperation in the area of e-government, and issues related to migration and security.

The Estonian delegation was led by the director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ political department, Paul Teesalu. The Algerian delegation was led by ambassador Abderrahmane Benguerrah, the director of the Algerian foreign ministry’s European department.

Apart from the countries’ bilateral relations, matters relating to security and migration were discussed, among them the current situation in North Africa and the Sahel, diplomatic efforts to solve the crisis in Libya and Syria, and Algeria’s relations with the European Union.

“Algeria is an extremely important cooperation partner for Europe in the context of ensuring regional stability as well as that of the migration crisis,” Teesalu said. “We also see the possibility for bilateral cooperation in international organizations.”

Teesalu introduced his Algerian colleague to the priorities of the upcoming Estonian EU council presidency, and the situation to the east of the union.

Estonia’s first diplomatic visit to Algeria produced a cooperation protocol between the two foreign ministries. A delegation of the Algerian ministry of the interior had previously visited Estonia to familiarize with its e-government systems.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also