logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Mihkelson in Washington, to attend Trump inauguration

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (IRL). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 10:56
Category: News

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Marko Mihkelson (IRL), will attempt Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday. Mihkelson is on a one-week visit to Washington as a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegate.

The group of delegates of the assembly’s defense and security committee will meet with their U.S. colleagues. The meetings will focus on strengthening defense cooperation, and future trans-Atlantic cooperation, according to Mihkelson. “It’s in the best interests of Estonia to take all steps to strengthen the cooperation between Europe and the USA,” he said.

The delegates will be given an overview of the Institute of Peace programme for countering violent extremism, and also hear about the possible foreign policy objectives of Trump’s administration. Besides that, there will be meetings with members of Congress as well as commanding officers of the Naval Academy.

Mihkelson emphasized that the United States had been and would remain an important ally of Estonia, and it was important to continue successful cooperation also with the new administration. As the leader of the Western allies, the U.S. played an important role, and NATO was of crucial importance, he added.

Mihkelson will attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also