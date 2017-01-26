Mihkelson in Washington, to attend Trump inauguration

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (IRL). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu, Marko Mihkelson (IRL), will attempt Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Friday. Mihkelson is on a one-week visit to Washington as a NATO Parliamentary Assembly delegate.

The group of delegates of the assembly’s defense and security committee will meet with their U.S. colleagues. The meetings will focus on strengthening defense cooperation, and future trans-Atlantic cooperation, according to Mihkelson. “It’s in the best interests of Estonia to take all steps to strengthen the cooperation between Europe and the USA,” he said.

The delegates will be given an overview of the Institute of Peace programme for countering violent extremism, and also hear about the possible foreign policy objectives of Trump’s administration. Besides that, there will be meetings with members of Congress as well as commanding officers of the Naval Academy.

Mihkelson emphasized that the United States had been and would remain an important ally of Estonia, and it was important to continue successful cooperation also with the new administration. As the leader of the Western allies, the U.S. played an important role, and NATO was of crucial importance, he added.

Mihkelson will attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday.