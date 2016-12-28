logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Businessman Ülo Pärnits dies at 80

Ülo Pärnits (1936-2016). (Press materials)
Yesterday 18:15
Category: News

Well-known Estonian businessman and public figure Ülo Pärnits died on Wednesday following a serious illness.

Pärnits, a doctor of economics who had just celebrated his 80th birthday this summmer, was chairman of the board and majority owner of Mainor Group. He had worked for Mainor since 1972 and was known as the founder and director of Estonia's first holding company from 1979 through today.

Pärnits, who was awarded Estonia's Order of the White Star, 4th Class, remained actively involved in promoting Estonian life up until his death. Pärnits was one of the creators of the Republic of Estonia's economic legislation, business developer and a prominent designer of the local economic landscape.

Following the restoration of Estonia's independence in 1991, Pärnits was one of the founders and chairman of the economic advisory board of the Estonian Coalition Party. He also helped to develop and, as rector in later years, direct Mainor Business School, which served as a hotbed for senior executives in Estonia during the 1980s and 90s. In 2010, Pärnits also won the Ernst & Young Lifetime Achievement Award.

During the past decade, the most visible aspect of Pärnits's work has been the development of Tallinn's Ülemiste City, the largest business campus in the Baltics, where 8,000 people work daily; the total annual turover of businesses operating there has already reached one billion euros.

Pärnits was also one of the founders of business newspaper Äripäev, together with Swedish media group Bonnier in 1989. The Estonian businessman sold his stake in the paper in 1997, using the millions earned from the sale to privatize Dvigatel, the site of a factory built at the end of the 19th century, thus laying the foundation for the establishment of Ülemiste City.

Ülo Pärnits is survived by a son, a daughter and their families.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also