Bomb scare at Prisma supermarket chain

Two supermarkets were evacuated, others searched for about two hours. (ERR)
Today 10:28
Source: BNS
Category: News

Police checked supermarkets of the Prisma retail chain across the country after the company received an e-mail on Friday evening that said that there could be a bomb in one of its shops, Postimees Online reported.

Supermarkets in Narva, Tallinn, and Tartu were checked. Both Tartu supermarkets were evacuated.

As spokespeople for the Southern rescue center said, who were checking the two supermarkets of the chain in Tartu, each shop would take at least an hour to search. The shops remained closed for the duration of the check.

Spokespeople for the Police and Border Guard Board said that officers consulted with the security staff of Prisma’s supermarkets elsewhere in Estonia, but that the shops would not be evacuated. Security guards were asked to inspect the premises to see if anything suspicious caught their eye.

The shops were open again by 7 p.m., the police announced that no danger could be ascertained.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

