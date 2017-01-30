Tallinn University of Technology to drastically raise fees, no more free courses for foreign students

Tallinn University of Technology (TUT) (Edmond Mäll/TUT)

The Tallinn University of Technology announced that it will raise its course fees starting with the coming academic year, and no longer offer free courses to students from abroad.

The council of the university confirmed the new course fees already on Dec. 20 last year, against the resistance of student organizations. The biggest increase in fees is announced for all English-language courses of the university’s school of information technologies, where the regular course fee will jump from €48 to €100 per credit point.

Across the university, all courses in Estonian will cost at least €40 per credit point, courses in English begin at €55. The only study areas of the university where fees will remain the same is in the curricula of the economics department, as those have already been raised.

On average the fee per credit point will increase by about €10. Estonian students have to gather at least 45 points a year in order for the state to pay their tuition. If they come in below that, they have to pay for their university education themselves.

In addition, while foreign students currently enjoy the same treatment as their Estonian fellows on science as well as engineering curricula, they will lose this advantage with the coming academic year, as the council of the university decided to make foreign students pay for all the courses they take. This means that courses currently available to foreign students for free will cost a fee per credit point in the future as well.