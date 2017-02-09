logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Shooting in Tallinn’s Rotermanni quarter (2)

The shooting took place at Tallinn's Metropol hotel. (ERR)
Yesterday 15:30 Updated 18:31
Category: News

The police are still looking for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Tallinn's Metropol hotel earlier on Thursday.

The Police and Border Guard’s alarm center received a call at just before 2 p.m. on Thursday that shots had been heard in the Metropol hotel off Tallinn’s Roseni Street. According to information currently available, a 45-year-old man was hit in the leg. The man’s condition was not life threatening, and he had been taken to the nearest hospital, the police reported.

Authorities are now looking for three men that were seen moving from Roseni Street towards Narva Street. The suspected shooter is a bald man in his 50s wearing grey pants. Police are also looking for the two men accompanying him, of which one was seen wearing a leather jacket, and the other one a black coat.

Additional officers had been sent to the area, the police said. Officers already at the scene had begun an initial investigation, were collecting evidence, and checking the area. According to the latest information, no suspects have yet been arrested.

Police: No apparent danger to other city residents

According to Artur Gelvei of the police's patrol unit, it is unlikely that the shooter is a danger to other people in the city.

The priority of the authorities was to arrest the suspects as quickly as possible, Veiko Randlaine of the North police prefecture said. The police are asking anyone who notices something suspect going on in the area to call 112.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Gallery: Tartu Peace Treaty signed 97 years ago
See also
foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (3)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also