The shooting took place at Tallinn's Metropol hotel. (ERR)

The police are still looking for three suspects in connection with a shooting in Tallinn's Metropol hotel earlier on Thursday.

The Police and Border Guard’s alarm center received a call at just before 2 p.m. on Thursday that shots had been heard in the Metropol hotel off Tallinn’s Roseni Street. According to information currently available, a 45-year-old man was hit in the leg. The man’s condition was not life threatening, and he had been taken to the nearest hospital, the police reported.

Authorities are now looking for three men that were seen moving from Roseni Street towards Narva Street. The suspected shooter is a bald man in his 50s wearing grey pants. Police are also looking for the two men accompanying him, of which one was seen wearing a leather jacket, and the other one a black coat.

Additional officers had been sent to the area, the police said. Officers already at the scene had begun an initial investigation, were collecting evidence, and checking the area. According to the latest information, no suspects have yet been arrested.

Police: No apparent danger to other city residents

According to Artur Gelvei of the police's patrol unit, it is unlikely that the shooter is a danger to other people in the city.

The priority of the authorities was to arrest the suspects as quickly as possible, Veiko Randlaine of the North police prefecture said. The police are asking anyone who notices something suspect going on in the area to call 112.