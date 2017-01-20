logo
Keit Kasemets to head European Commission representation in Estonia

Keit Kasemets (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 17:30
Source: BNS
Category: News

Keit Kasemets, current deputy secretary general of the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, has been chosen as the new head of the European Commission’s representation in Estonia.

Kasemets had been appointed the new head of the European Commission’s representation in Tallinn. He was bringing in more than ten years of experience working in high-ranking positions in the Estonian government as well as an extensive network of contacts both at home and abroad, the press service of the representation said on Friday.

Kasemets took up work as the ministry’s deputy secretary general, responsible for the domestic market as well as the preparations for Estonia’s upcoming presidency of the Council of the European Union in January last year.

After Estonia’s accession to the EU, Kasemets headed the EU Secretariat of the Government Office, where he devised a system to coordinate Estonia’s EU policy. From 2006 to 2012 he worked as strategy director of the Government Office, coordinating the strategic planning of government policies and the European Semester process in Estonia.

From 2012 to 2015 Kasemets was head of strategy and reform of the OECD’s Support for Improvement in Governance and Management (SIGMA) program.

Kasemets holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of Tartu.

The contract of the previous head of the European Commission’s representation in Estonia, Hannes Rumm, expired on Aug. 31, 2016.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Add new comment

