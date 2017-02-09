Center Party to pay ex-leader's salary without holding money paid to Tallinn

Edgar Savisaar (left) was reelected chairman of the Center Party at last year's party congress. Also pictured: former Secretary General Priit Toobal (center) and MEP Yana Toom (right). (Postimees/Scanpix)

Estonia's Center Party has decided to pay a salary to its former longtime chairman Edgar Savisaar without holding any sums to compensate for the €117,000 euros in forbidden donations the party paid back on his behalf to the City of Tallinn on the orders of the Estonian Supervisory Committee on Party Financing (ERJK).

"It seems to me that we will just pay it and that is it," party secretary general Jaak Aab told BNS on Wednesday, adding that the party's board had decided that Savisaar would not be asked to pay the money back.

According to Aab, the party is paying Savisaar a salary as of this Monday as he is now the party's advisor. Aab also told ERR that Savisaar has been appointed the party's history advisor.

The party secretary general said that Savisaar's monthly salary will be less than the €3,500 previously announced as the party has paid his legal fees.

Last week, Aab had told BNS that the party had not yet reached a decision regarding Savisaar's salary and the sum to be withheld from his salary in connection with the repayment of €117,000 to the City of Tallinn.

In January 2015, the ERJK ordered Savisaar, then mayor of Tallinn and chairman of the Center Party, to pay the city back nearly €117,000 in city budget funds spent on election ads ahead of the 2013 local elections, eliminate deficiencies in the party's report on the financing of the 2013 campaign as well as provide proof of these requirements having been met.

Savisaar contested the precept in a court of law, however the ruling became final following the Supreme Court's Nov. 10 rejection of his appeal.