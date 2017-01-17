logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Bill to switch to four-year budgets to be ready in April

Minister of Finance Sven Sester (IRL). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 11:49
Source: BNS
Category: News

The Ministry of Finance is planning to introduce a draft bill in April that calls for the state to draw up budgets with a temporary structural deficit, and establish a four-year fiscal framework.

The ministry was currently looking for ways to simplify the drafting of the state budget and give more weight to the medium and long-term perspective, Minister of Finance Sven Sester (IRL) said in a meeting of the Riigikogu’s Finance Committee on Monday.

The planned changes had high priority, and the deadline for finishing the bill of amendments to the State Budget Act was set for April, Sester added.

The ministry submitted a proposal to the government in early January according to which the state would not compile a separate budget and budgetary strategy for each year, but instead in the future would draw up four-year budgets that could include a deficit of up to 0.5% of Estonia’s gross domestic product per year.

This four-year budget would be updated every year by adding another year. The first such budget would be drawn up in 2019 for the 2020-2023 period.

Under the new law, the government could submit such a budget to the Riigikogu already in the spring, and the parliament could then adopt it by the end of the year. Since the government makes most of its budgetary decisions in spring anyway, the new solution would give the Riigikogu more time to discuss it.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also