logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Rõivas: Change of pension system ‘fundamentally wrong’

Taavi Rõivas. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 09:13
Category: News

The Reform Party’s Taavi Rõivas criticized the announcement of the government to give the amount of years worked more weight in calculating pensions. The hope of many that pensions would go up would now be disappointed, he said. Rõivas is Estonia’s former prime minister as well as a former minister of social affairs.

“In the wake of this unexpected change the hope of plenty of working people for better pensions will be disappointed,” Rõivas told ERR’s Estonian news portal on Thursday. “I think this u-turn in terms of the system of people’s pensions is fundamentally wrong.”

Their old-age pension needed to give people a feeling of security, and changes that happened without any kind of broader discussions and only debated in the cabinet did serious damage to this, Rõivas added. Disconnecting pensions from income was not the right way.

According to Rõivas, the government’s step means that then-prime minister Mart Laar’s pension reform in the late 1990s will be reversed. While in the times of the Soviet occupation as well as in the early 1990s the years worked had counted the most, in 1999 the component had been added to the system that everybody’s individual work was taken into account in the form of their taxed income. “It goes without saying that this u-turn will work against the motivation to pay higher salaries, and for many the growth of pensions in the future will slow down,” Rõivas said.

The former prime minister pointed out that then-minister of social protection, Margus Tsahkna (IRL), had suggested this step before, but that his government had rejected it as “too left-wing”.

The government decided in Thursday’s cabinet meeting to make changes to the pension system, the two most important of which are pegging the retirement age to the average life expectancy starting 2027, and to give the amount of years worked more weight again in the calculation of individual pensions. This, according to Minister of Finance Sven Sester, is expressed in the direction taken to change the three-pillar pension system so that in the first pillar, the years worked counted, in the second pillar, the amount of social tax paid, and that the third pillar depended on people's voluntary contributions.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also