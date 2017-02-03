logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Professionals not to sign collective agreement without assurances that healthcare financing sustainable

Surgeons and nurses. Photo is illustrative. (Küllike Rooväli/Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 10:37
Category: News

The negotiation of a new collective agreement for medical professionals has reached a new impass, daily Postimees reported on Thursday. The problem is a lack of guarantees on the part of the government that Estonia’s healthcare financing model is sustainable.

According to the Estonian Nurses’ Union, the medical professionals were made a reasonable offer in terms of salaries. At the same time, there was still insecurity concerning their professions, as the financing model of Estonia’s healthcare system was changing, while the number of treatment cases was on the increase.

Estonia’s medical professionals have said before that they will not sign any collective agreement without at the same time getting credible assurances that the financing model of Estonia’s healthcare system was sustainable.

Unions have until Jan. 31 to respond to the offer negotiated by the state’s mediator. According to chairman Urmas Sule, the Estonian Hospital Association is in the process of writing up its own response.

The previous collective agreement was in effect from Dec. 14, 2014, and expired with the end of last year.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also