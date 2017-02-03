Professionals not to sign collective agreement without assurances that healthcare financing sustainable

Surgeons and nurses. Photo is illustrative. (Küllike Rooväli/Postimees/Scanpix)

The negotiation of a new collective agreement for medical professionals has reached a new impass, daily Postimees reported on Thursday. The problem is a lack of guarantees on the part of the government that Estonia’s healthcare financing model is sustainable.

According to the Estonian Nurses’ Union, the medical professionals were made a reasonable offer in terms of salaries. At the same time, there was still insecurity concerning their professions, as the financing model of Estonia’s healthcare system was changing, while the number of treatment cases was on the increase.

Estonia’s medical professionals have said before that they will not sign any collective agreement without at the same time getting credible assurances that the financing model of Estonia’s healthcare system was sustainable.

Unions have until Jan. 31 to respond to the offer negotiated by the state’s mediator. According to chairman Urmas Sule, the Estonian Hospital Association is in the process of writing up its own response.

The previous collective agreement was in effect from Dec. 14, 2014, and expired with the end of last year.