Businessmen donate €800,000 to Estonia’s parties

The businessmen said they expected politicians to deal with Estonia's population problem, as the current policies were not enough. (Reuters/Scanpix)

Eight businessmen donated some €800,000 to political parties just before the end of 2016. The timing as well as the amount donated were connected to businesses’ expectations that the government act to solve Estonia’s population problem.

Every one of the eight businessmen donated €28,000 to each of the parties in the governing coalition, and another €16,000 to the opposition’s leading Reform Party.

According to information available to daily Postimees, the donations were made in late December, and each donation amounted to some €100,000. Owners of Bigbank, Parvel Pruunsild and Vahur Voll, owner of Eesti Meedia as well as other large holdings Margus Linnamäe, large shareholder in LHV Group Heldur Meerits, Skype co-creator Jaan Tallinn, CEO of IT company Nortal Priit Alamäe, large shareholder in Vestman Group Aivar Berzin, and owner of ACE Logistics Group Karli Lambot all donated money.

As the businessmen commented, the reason for the generous donation was that they hoped politicians would now take the necessary steps towards solving Estonia’s population problem. To make the country economically sustainable, it was elementary to create incentives supporting a higher birth rate.

The previous government, consisting of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats (SDE), and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) decided in 2015 to support families with three children with €400 a month starting Jul. 1, 2017. The current government, with the Center Party replacing the Reform Party, has increased this amount to €500.