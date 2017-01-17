logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Businessmen donate €800,000 to Estonia’s parties

The businessmen said they expected politicians to deal with Estonia's population problem, as the current policies were not enough. (Reuters/Scanpix)
Today 10:21
Category: News

Eight businessmen donated some €800,000 to political parties just before the end of 2016. The timing as well as the amount donated were connected to businesses’ expectations that the government act to solve Estonia’s population problem.

Every one of the eight businessmen donated €28,000 to each of the parties in the governing coalition, and another €16,000 to the opposition’s leading Reform Party.

According to information available to daily Postimees, the donations were made in late December, and each donation amounted to some €100,000. Owners of Bigbank, Parvel Pruunsild and Vahur Voll, owner of Eesti Meedia as well as other large holdings Margus Linnamäe, large shareholder in LHV Group Heldur Meerits, Skype co-creator Jaan Tallinn, CEO of IT company Nortal Priit Alamäe, large shareholder in Vestman Group Aivar Berzin, and owner of ACE Logistics Group Karli Lambot all donated money.

As the businessmen commented, the reason for the generous donation was that they hoped politicians would now take the necessary steps towards solving Estonia’s population problem. To make the country economically sustainable, it was elementary to create incentives supporting a higher birth rate.

The previous government, consisting of the Reform Party, the Social Democrats (SDE), and the Pro Patria and Res Publica Union (IRL) decided in 2015 to support families with three children with €400 a month starting Jul. 1, 2017. The current government, with the Center Party replacing the Reform Party, has increased this amount to €500.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also