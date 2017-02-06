Cmdr. Jüri Saska appointed chief of Estonian navy

Cmdr. Jüri Saska. (ERR)

Minister of Defence Margus Tsahkna on Monday appointed Cmdr. Jüri Saska Commander of the Estonian Navy, saying that Saska must bring the navy out of a crisis of trust caused by the actions of the crew of one of its vessels.

"Taking into account the recommendation of the Chief of the Estonian Defence Forces, and after having properly discussed the future of the Navy with Cmdr. Jüri Saska, I have decided to appoint him Chief of the Navy as of Feb. 1," Tsahkna was quoted by spokespeople as saying. "The Navy is an organic part of the Estonian Defence Forces and thus the maritime nation of Estonia wants to be proud of its navy, not disappointed. One must learn from one's mistakes and the service must be organized so that these mistakes are never repeated."

According to the minister, the Estonian Navy must focus on creating realistic military capacities, being innovative, cooperative and using smart solutions.

"The Navy must raise awareness of maritime monitoring by cooperating with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA)," said Tsahkna. "I expect clear progress in the joint use of the results of maritime monitoring; by the end of the year, institutions must have a joint maritime monitoring picture."

According to Saska, he is aware of the weight of the responsibility of his new position and wants to get the navy in order, assure a positive work environment as well as improve its reputation.

Saska entered into conscript service in 1993, after which he graduated from the Swedish Military Academy Karlberg. He has also graduated from the Mine Warfare School EGUERMIN, the U.S. Naval War College, Salve Regina University as well as Tallinn University of Applied Sciences.

The commander has served on nearly all ships of the Estonian Navy and was commander of the Navy's flagship EML Admiral Pitka (A230) during the 10 months it served in the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMMG1). Saksa has also served in several positions in the Estonian Navy, including as its Chief of Staff.

Estonia's previous navy chief Capt. Sten Sepper resigned after officials of the Tax and Customs Board found large quantities of contraband cigarettes and strong liquor on the minehunter EML Sakala (M314), which serves as part of SNMCMG1.