Danish plan to expand mission mandate not to affect Estonian troops in Iraq

Estonian soldiers currently in Iraq are helping train Iraqi security forces. (Postimees/Scanpix)
Today 08:32
Source: BNS
Category: News

The activity of Estonian military personnel currently serving in Iraq will not be affected by Denmark's plans to expand the mandate of its own troops serving in Iraq, the Estonian Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

"Denmark's decision will not affect the activity of Estonian service members and Estonia will not need to change its mandate becaue of it," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence told BNS. "Our service members are currently continuing to train Iraqi security forces pursuant to the Riigikogu decision in force and the diplomatic agreement between Estonia and Iraq."

Denmark intends to expand the mandate of Danish troops training Iraqi forces fighting the extremist Islamic State group to include fighting militants, Minister of Defence Claus Hjort Frederiksen said on Friday.

The Danish government made the decision which will allow troops to fight in the Iraqi-Syrian border region in response to the request of the international coalition joined by the Danes in 2014. As the decision has the suppport of the opposition Social Democrats, it is expected to be approved in the 179-seat Folketing. The date of the vote was not announced on Friday.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

