President and prime minister condemn Berlin attack, threat level not raised in Estonia

The truck that was used in the attack. (AFP/Scanpix)
12/20/2016 1:04 PM
Source: BNS
Category: News

The president and prime minister both condemned the terrorist attack on a Christmas market in Berlin. Meanwhile the Internal Security Service sees no reason to raise the threat level in Estonia.

President Kersti Kaljulaid sent a letter of condolences to the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, following the attack on a Berlin Christmas market on Monday evening. “Attacks against innocent people are a problem we all share. Such acts deserve unequivocal and harsh condemnation,” Kaljulaid wrote.

The president expressed her condolences to the next of kin of the fatally wounded and injured. “The thoughts of Estonians are with the residents of Berlin and the people of Germany at this time when our homes should be filled with Christmas peace. We all mourn on this gloomy day,” Kaljulaid added.

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas condemned Monday’s terrorist attack in Berlin, saying that it was barbaric. “What happened in Berlin is barbaric. There is no justification for it. My thoughts are with everybody who was affected by it,” Ratas said on social media on Tuesday morning.

ISS: Threat level in Estonia not raised

The Internal Security Service (ISS) so far has not detected any occurrences in Estonia that would justify raising the threat level in connection with terrorism. Commenting on the terrorist attack in Berlin, Interior Minister Andres Anvelt (SDE) affirmed that the internal security agencies of Europe and Estonia were doing all they could to guarantee people’s security.

“The main goal of such attacks is to stir up fear, thereby influencing our decisions and causing damage. Based on a fresh overview received by our internal security agency and those of our partners, Estonia has not raised the threat level. At the moment there is no information that Estonian citizens were injured in the attack,” Anvelt added.

Anvelt sent a letter of condolences to his German counterpart, Thomas de Maizière.

A truck crashed into a crowd at a Berlin Christmas Market on Monday evening, leaving at least 12 dead and 48 injured. According to statements of the local police, the incident was a terrorist attack.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

