logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Lack of funding may force most of Estonia's women's shelters to close doors (5)

There are currently 13 women's shelters in Estonia. (ERR)
Yesterday 15:09
Category: News

The Estonian Women`s Shelters Union (ENVL) has confirmed that due to alleged underfunding, the women's shelters of Järva County, Jõgeva County, Lääne and Hiiu Counties, Rapla County, Valga County, Viljandi County, Lääne-Viru County and Võru County will cease operations as of the new year.

The ENVL is accusing the Ministry of Social Affairs for the situation, as it has reduced funding for services by nearly half in counties with smaller populations.

According to the union, due to lack of money it will not be realistically possible to provide full assistance to victims, which involves offering both housing as well as crucial psychological and legal consultations.

"Of course it is a shame to let a system that has been built up over the years and which functions well by now collapse, however we have considered it from every angle and given the present circumstances, we see no other option," said ENVL board member and Viljandi County Women's Support Centre director Marju Tuoppi.

According to Eha Reitelmann, chairman of the board of the ENVL, over the years the union of shelters has developed a comprehensive support center service that meets the needs of women who have experienced violence.

"The goal in developing a nationwide integrated service with the help of the Norwegian support program [Norway Grants] was the continuation of this service from our country's own funds," explained ENVL board member Merle Albrant. "If the required availability of support center services in every county was written into the Victim Support Act, they should have also planned the necessary funds for this into the state budget. This unfortunately wasn't done."

Ministry: Support services funding increased for 2017

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, however, changes to the Victim Support Act will see the establishment of a quality service for victims of violence that meets clear requirements, and the ministry's goal is to ensure that women's shelter services remain sustainable, accessible nationwide as well as permanently funded.

Deputy Secretary General on Social Policy Rait Kuuse told ERR's online news portal that during each of the past two years, 500,000 euros of the state budget has been dedicated to providing women's shelter services in Estonia.

"620,000 euros have been planned for 2017 — 120,000 euros, which among other things is to cover the loss of one-time grants, more than in previous years," confirmed the ministry official, who noted that 2015 state budget funds for the services were boosted by a one-time grant worth 187,207 euros from Norway Grants' Domestic and Gender-based Violence program and 2016 funds were supplemented by another 54,000-euro grant from the same program as well as an additional one-time 150,000-euro grant for providing psychological and legal consultations.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also