There are currently 13 women's shelters in Estonia. (ERR)

The Estonian Women`s Shelters Union (ENVL) has confirmed that due to alleged underfunding, the women's shelters of Järva County, Jõgeva County, Lääne and Hiiu Counties, Rapla County, Valga County, Viljandi County, Lääne-Viru County and Võru County will cease operations as of the new year.

The ENVL is accusing the Ministry of Social Affairs for the situation, as it has reduced funding for services by nearly half in counties with smaller populations.

According to the union, due to lack of money it will not be realistically possible to provide full assistance to victims, which involves offering both housing as well as crucial psychological and legal consultations.

"Of course it is a shame to let a system that has been built up over the years and which functions well by now collapse, however we have considered it from every angle and given the present circumstances, we see no other option," said ENVL board member and Viljandi County Women's Support Centre director Marju Tuoppi.

According to Eha Reitelmann, chairman of the board of the ENVL, over the years the union of shelters has developed a comprehensive support center service that meets the needs of women who have experienced violence.

"The goal in developing a nationwide integrated service with the help of the Norwegian support program [Norway Grants] was the continuation of this service from our country's own funds," explained ENVL board member Merle Albrant. "If the required availability of support center services in every county was written into the Victim Support Act, they should have also planned the necessary funds for this into the state budget. This unfortunately wasn't done."

Ministry: Support services funding increased for 2017

According to the Ministry of Social Affairs, however, changes to the Victim Support Act will see the establishment of a quality service for victims of violence that meets clear requirements, and the ministry's goal is to ensure that women's shelter services remain sustainable, accessible nationwide as well as permanently funded.

Deputy Secretary General on Social Policy Rait Kuuse told ERR's online news portal that during each of the past two years, 500,000 euros of the state budget has been dedicated to providing women's shelter services in Estonia.

"620,000 euros have been planned for 2017 — 120,000 euros, which among other things is to cover the loss of one-time grants, more than in previous years," confirmed the ministry official, who noted that 2015 state budget funds for the services were boosted by a one-time grant worth 187,207 euros from Norway Grants' Domestic and Gender-based Violence program and 2016 funds were supplemented by another 54,000-euro grant from the same program as well as an additional one-time 150,000-euro grant for providing psychological and legal consultations.