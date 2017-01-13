Administrative reform to change more than a million addresses

The village of Lindi in Pärnu County. Dozens of Estonian villages have the same names, which means that some of them will have to change theirs in the course of administrative reform (Lindi küla)

According to Estonian state-owned postal and logistics services company Omniva, the administrative reform will result in the changing of up to a million addresses. After the merger of municipalities, postal codes will play a bigger role as well.

“Right now a lot of questions remain regarding the administrative reform, but one thing that’s clear is that according to the Land Board, up to a million addresses will change, which will be a considerable burden for information systems as well,” spokesman for Omniva, Mattias Kaiv, told BNS on Thursday.

Kaiv added that during the change period, there will definitely be more instances where addresses will need to be corrected by hand.

Omniva will deliver all parcels and letters that have the correct address written on them, no matter the confusion the changes might initially cause. “Since many municipalities are merging and there are many cases where there will be two villages or farms that have the same name, postal codes will play an even bigger role than they do now,” he added.