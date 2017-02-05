logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Prime minister: Growing income inequality shouldn’t be carried over into retirement

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) at his party's council meeting, Jan. 28, 2017. (ERR)
Today 10:08
Source: BNS
Category: News

The Center Party met for a council meeting on Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s chairman, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas, said that the government’s pension reform was to be used as a means to reduce inequality in the Estonian society, and that its aim was to guarantee old-age pensions that would allow people to live out their retirement in dignity.

“The state has to value each resident highly, irrespective of their job and wage. The large income inequality should not be carried over into retirement,” Ratas said. “We want to make the pension system more flexible and solidary to better answer to people’s needs and expectations. To us, it is important to make one year of employment equal to one pension year in the first pillar of the pension system,” the prime minister said, adding that in the second and third pillars, how much a person earned would still influence the pension eventually paid out.

According to Ratas, in the future people will also be able to choose their retirement age, have the possibility to only receive a part of their pension, and to suspend and later continue payments if necessary.

Ratas: Expectation that we will rise to become one of Europe’s top richest nations soon is self-delusion

The prime minister also pointed out that in terms of wealth, Estonia is currently a third below the European average, and the talk of soon becoming one of the richest countries in Europe was self-delusion.

“We have to do our best to jump-start the economy again. If we can’t get our economy to work, we won’t achieve pay raises or pension growth,” Ratas said. “Let’s not delude ourselves with slogans that say that Estonia is about the become the richest country in Europe—we are a third below the European average,” Ratas said.

“We knew that the situation was bad when we took over the government. Unfortunately, it has to be said that the reality is even worse than it initially seemed. Estonia’s economic growth has been very slow in recent years, and many households haven’t yet recovered from the previous economic crisis,” the prime minister added.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Ukrainian president's visit to Estonia: The value of political solidarity in the Trump era
See also
foto
Estonia between a rock and a hard place: From Päts’ coup d’état to Soviet occupation (2)
See also
foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (3)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also