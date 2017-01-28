President Kaljulaid congratulates President Trump

President Kersti Kaljulaid. (Siim Lõvi/ ERR)

President Kersti Kaljulaid sent a letter of congratulation to President Donald Trump on Friday on his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

Kaljulaid said Estonia attached great importance to its strong relations with the United States, and that for the Trump presidency Estonia was looking forward to furthering their close bilateral ties in many key areas, including defense and cyber security.

The president also added that she agreed with the view that an adequate level of defense spending is necessary in order for NATO to continue to effectively provide for collective defense. “We are proud to be one of the five NATO members that meet the defense budget target of 2 percent of GDP, and we strongly encourage other allies to do the same,” Kaljulaid was quoted in a press release.

She also pointed out that Estonian military personnel are serving on missions to ensure international security, including in the fight against terrorism.

Given the multiple common challenges facing Europe and the United States, the two needed strong transatlantic cooperation, because Europe and the United States could achieve more together. They stood together to uphold democratic values, human rights, and freedom in the whole world, Kaljulaid wrote.

Kaljulaid wished the new president of the United States success in carrying out his duties in his important office.