US Secret Service and RIA training cyber security experts

A training course in cyber defense, taking place in Tallinn (Postimees/Scanpix)
Yesterday 18:28
Source: BNS
Category: News

Experts of the United States Secret Service in cooperation with the Estonian Information Systems Authority (RIA) are training the law enforcement and cyber security officials who will be assuring security during Estonia's EU presidency.

RIA said that Estonia's EU presidency would bring many high-level events and visitors to the country, and therefore Estonia needed to be ready to reduce security risks to a minimum, including cyber security risks.

According to Martin Mõtus, RIA’s chief for the protection of critical infrastructure, the U.S. experts are highly competent in the field and willing to share their expertise with Estonia. "The training taking place is a big step in the improvement of the skills of our security experts," Mõtus said.

According to the RIA spokesman, the authority puts a lot of effort in its long-standing cooperation with U.S. partner institutions. In 2013, Estonia and the U.S. signed an agreement to develop cyber security.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

