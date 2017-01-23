Prime minister offers condolences over Bishkek plane crash

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center). (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas offered his condolences to the people of Kyrgyzstan on Monday over a plane crash that claimed dozens of lives.

Ratas expressed his “deepest condolences” on social media on Monday over the crash of the Boeing 747 freighter of Turkish ACT Airlines that crashed into a residential quarter of the capital city of Bishkek during its final approach.

The plane crash early on Monday morning killed at least 37 and injured dozens more, Kyrgyz authorities reported.