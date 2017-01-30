logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Irina Embrich places second at women's épée world cup in Barcelona

Irina Embrich with trainer Anatoli Jasnov in Barcelona. Jan. 21, 2017. (TRIFILETTI/BIZZI)
Today 10:02
Category: News

Estonian fencer Irina Embrich came in second place after being defeated 15:11 by China's Yiwen Sun at the 41st International Ciutat de Barcelona Women’s Epee World Cup over the weekend.

Embrich won the opening match 15:4 against Germany's Alexandra Ndolo and the following match 13:12 against Korea's Jinsil Yu. In the 1/8 final she defeated Russia's Tatiana Gudkova 15:8, in the

She therafter beat Russia's Tatiana Gudkova 15:8 in the 1/8 final, Italian Alberta Santuccio 15:9 in the quarterfinal and Rio Olympic gold medalist Hungarian Emese Szászi 15:12 in the semifinal.

Julia Beljajeva narrowly defeated Italy's two-time world champion Rossella Fiamingo 14:13 in the opening round and Korea's Injeong Choi 5:2 in the second round before being defeated 15:10 herself by Germany's Beate Christmann in the 1/8 final.

Erika Kirpu and Kristina Kuusk both had to admit defeat in the top 32. In the top 64, Kirpu defeated Poland's Blanka Blachi 15:8, however was beaten 15:9 by France's Auriane Mallo in turn. Kuusk had defeated Germany's Ricarda Multerer 15:12 in the top 64, however was thereafter defeated 8:7 by Korean Young Mi Kang.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Strategic importance of Rail Baltic limited to peacetime operations (1)
See also
foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology (1)
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (8)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also