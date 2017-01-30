Irina Embrich places second at women's épée world cup in Barcelona

Irina Embrich with trainer Anatoli Jasnov in Barcelona. Jan. 21, 2017. (TRIFILETTI/BIZZI)

Estonian fencer Irina Embrich came in second place after being defeated 15:11 by China's Yiwen Sun at the 41st International Ciutat de Barcelona Women’s Epee World Cup over the weekend.

Embrich won the opening match 15:4 against Germany's Alexandra Ndolo and the following match 13:12 against Korea's Jinsil Yu. In the 1/8 final she defeated Russia's Tatiana Gudkova 15:8, in the

She therafter beat Russia's Tatiana Gudkova 15:8 in the 1/8 final, Italian Alberta Santuccio 15:9 in the quarterfinal and Rio Olympic gold medalist Hungarian Emese Szászi 15:12 in the semifinal.

Julia Beljajeva narrowly defeated Italy's two-time world champion Rossella Fiamingo 14:13 in the opening round and Korea's Injeong Choi 5:2 in the second round before being defeated 15:10 herself by Germany's Beate Christmann in the 1/8 final.

Erika Kirpu and Kristina Kuusk both had to admit defeat in the top 32. In the top 64, Kirpu defeated Poland's Blanka Blachi 15:8, however was beaten 15:9 by France's Auriane Mallo in turn. Kuusk had defeated Germany's Ricarda Multerer 15:12 in the top 64, however was thereafter defeated 8:7 by Korean Young Mi Kang.