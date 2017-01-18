logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

GALLERY: U.S. soldiers practice wintertime warfare skills

Today 17:25
Category: News

Soldiers of the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army currently stationed in Tapa are practicing their winter skills, including skiing as well as cooking and working with various equipment in Estonia’s cold, wintertime winter climate.

"We’re practicing step by step: how to stand on skis, how to move, how to fall, and later on we’ll also practice shooting and marching in full winter gear," Capt. Kaido Kivistik of the Estonian Defence Forces (EDF) said according to a press release. Kivistik added that plenty of the American soldiers had seen snow here for the first time, but that they were doing well and enjoying working in the wintry conditions.

On Thursday the soldiers will be learning what to do if they break through the ice into cold water. All in all, 40 U.S. military personnel are taking part in the course organized by the EDF’s Scouts Battalion.

Half of his subordinates had never worn skis before and needed to practice balancing before anything else, U.S. Army Lt. Winston Boldt said. “But we’re having fun,” he added. Every new skill they learned made them better soldiers.

The American unit, belonging to the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment of the 173rd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, usually stationed in Vicenza, Italy, arrived in Estonia in September last year and will remain in the country until the end of its mission in February.

Editor: Dario Cavegn, Aili Vahtla

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonian-led studies lead to breakthrough in plant biology
See also
foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also