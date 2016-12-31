logo
Healthcare, social issues main concerns of Estonians at national level

Over a fifth of the Estonian population lived in relative poverty in 2015. The amount of children living in absolute poverty decreased from 9% in 2014 to 4.6%. (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
Today 11:59
Source: BNS
Category: News

Estonians regard healthcare and social security as the biggest problems at the national level, a Eurobarometer survey taken in November showed.

Of all respondents, 41% made a statement to the effect. 33% named the economic situation as the thing they were concerned about the most, 24% named the employment situation. Immigration and low pensions were mentioned by 19% each, rising prices by 18%, tax issues by 11%, and the education system by 8% of those interviewed.

Across the European Union, unemployment was seen as the main concern at the national level by 31% of respondents. Immigration ranked second with 26%, followed by the economic situation with 19%, healthcare and social security with 18%, and rising prices and low pensions with 15%.

Respondents could list a maximum of two concerns.

The autumn 2016 Standard Eurobarometer study was conducted by way of face-to-face interviews with approximately 1,000 people in each EU member state between Nov. 3-16.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

