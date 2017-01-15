logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

Estonian MP backs Austrian defense minister Doskozil’s idea to restrict migrant numbers

MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) (center) (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)
Today 14:06
Source: BNS
Category: News

Jaak Madison, vice chairman of the opposition Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), has said he agreed with the idea of Austrian defense minister Hans Peter Doskozil that a ceiling should be introduced for the number of refugees the European Union will accept.

“Austrian defense minister Hans Peter Doskozil is absolutely right in what he proposed: we have to set a limit to the number of refugees that can be accepted, and do it across all of Europe,” Madison wrote on Facebook. “In addition, it has to be noted that the proposal was made based on military intelligence information that says that we are about to see a new migration wave, and this is a very serious signal for sure.”

“It is also a very correct and appropriate proposal that those requests for asylum that were accepted in refugee camps in Nigeria, Jordan, and Uzbekistan as well as the migrants arriving across the Mediterranean were taken back to these camps,” Madison said, adding that he would like to hear the opinion of members of Estonia’s new government about this proposal.

Doskozil presented a plan that would overhaul the EU’s migrant policy by establishing a ceiling for migration and only permitting applications for asylum from outside the EU, German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday. Doskozil, a social democrat, told the newspaper that the changes were urgently needed to create a more orderly system of legal migration for those entitled to asylum in the union.

“It's about ending the failed European asylum policies. We have to admit to ourselves and be honest that the EU’s capacity to absorb more migrants is limited. We have to stop illegal immigration.”

A spokesman for Doskozil said the minister would present the plan at a Central European Defense Cooperation (CEDC) meeting in February, and was aiming “to promote the plan forcefully in Brussels” as well.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment
  • foto
    Estonia hands out 900,000 cans of pork to municipalities
    16:17

    The Ministry of Rural Affairs has distributed 900,000 cans of pork to municipalities originally procured for the national operation stockpile. The meat conservers are to be handed out to people in need.

  • foto
    Estonian MP backs Austrian defense minister Doskozil’s idea to restrict migrant numbers
    14:06

    Jaak Madison, vice chairman of the opposition Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), has said he agreed with the idea of Austrian defense minister Hans Peter Doskozil that a ceiling should be introduced for the number of refugees the European Union will accept.

  • foto
    Pevkur: Reform Party has to be able to make friends
    12:01

    Hanno Pevkur, next to Kristen Michal one of the two candidates for the Reform Party’s chairmanship, said at the party’s assembly on Saturday that it needed to be able to more effectively find friends in the future with whom to go on working for the country.

  • foto
    Reform Party elects new leadership, former EU commissioner Kallas leads votes
    11:08

    Former European Union commissioner and honorary chairman of the Reform Party Siim Kallas led the vote for the party’s newly elected leadership. His daughter, Estonian MEP Kaja Kallas, came in second. The new leadership includes many familiar names.

  • foto
    Hanno Pevkur elected new Reform Party chairman
    10:34

    The Reform Party on Saturday elected Hanno Pevkur, deputy chairman of the party and former interior minister, as its new chairman. Former prime minister and chairman Taavi Rõivas had announced that he would step down after he was ousted as prime minister in a no confidence vote in parliament in November last year.

  • foto
    Mikser distances himself from Hvostov's Syria trip
    07.01

    Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sven Mikser, a member of the governing board of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), has distanced himself from a recent trip to Syria made by fellow SDE member Andrei Hvostov during which the latter also met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

  • foto
    BNS Tallinn office hit by cyberattack
    07.01

    The Tallinn office of Baltic news agency Baltic News Service (BNS) fell victim to a cyberattack on Friday afternoon, as a result of which publication of the news service was disrupted for almost ten hours.

  • foto
    Postimees names ERM director Tõnis Lukas Person of the Year
    07.01

    Estonian daily Postimees announced on Friday that the winner of its Person of the Year title for 2016 is Tõnis Lukas, director of the Estonian National Museum (ERM), for his contribution to the completion of the museum's new building which opened in September.

  • foto
    Estonian government to earmark 100,000€ for fees paid to discoverers of valuable artifacts
    07.01

    The Estonian government has drafted a regulation which would allocate almost 100,000 euros from the government's contingency reserve for payouts of finders of valuable historical and cultural artifacts.

  • foto
    Ambassadors to German paper: Baltic states not former Soviet republics
    06.01

    The ambassadors of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia asked the online news portal of German paper Die Zeit to stop referring to the Baltic states as former Soviet republics.

  • foto
    Health Board: Peak of flu wave still ahead
    06.01

    According to the Health Board, this season’s Influenza virus infections are still on the rise, and the peak has not been reached yet. Several hospitals are closed for visitors due to the epidemic. Infections are expected to increase once school starts again next week.

  • foto
    Ferry adrift between Saaremaa and Hiiumaa
    06.01

    The ferry Subsea Seven, operating on the Sõru-Triigi route between the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, has been adrift at sea for nearly three hours. An electrical malfunction caused its main engine to turn off, the ship’s operator said.

  • foto
    Estonia working on maritime area plan
    06.01

    The Ministry of Finance’s planning department following an EU directive has been working on a maritime area plan for Estonia since 2009. The plan aims at coordinating all activities along and off the Estonian coast, offering for the first time a comprehensive approach that includes the interests of all affected groups and parties.

  • foto
    Activists working on new political party
    06.01

    A group of activists has been working to create a new party, called the Party of Estonian Nations, aiming to participate in the 2019 Riigikogu elections. Said to be trying to establish a new Russian party, the activists reject this label.

  • foto
    Center Party MP: Current parliament won’t adopt Registered Partnership Act’s implementing provisions
    06.01

    Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Legal Affairs Committee, Jaanus Karilaid (Center), finds that the current parliament won’t adopt the implementing provisions of the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act. Taking up the subject now would only result in new confrontations.

  • foto
    Administrative reform to change more than a million addresses
    06.01

    According to Estonian state-owned postal and logistics services company Omniva, the administrative reform will result in the changing of up to a million addresses. After the merger of municipalities, postal codes will play a bigger role as well.

  • foto
    Dozens of traffic accidents in Northern Estonia
    05.01

    Some 50 traffic accidents were reported in Estonia’s three Northern counties on Thursday. After snow storms that lasted for most of the night, the snowy weather continued, with daytime temperatures of around -13° to -15°C.

  • foto
    Government approves 10% biofuel requirement for 2020
    05.01

    The government on Thursday approved amendments to the Liquid Fuel Act according to which 10% of all energy used for road transport needs to come from biofuel by 2020.

  • foto
    Reform Party mayor says pro-Michal headquarters blocked e-mail in support of Pevkur
    04.01

    Urmas Sukles, mayor of the West Estonian town of Haapsalu and a member of the Reform Party, claimed on Wednesday that the party’s headquarters was keeping party sections from sending letters in support of Hanno Pevkur’s candidacy for chairman to their local lists. As it turned out on Thursday, Sukles had sent the message to the wrong address.

  • foto
    Snowstorm delaying trains, creating harsh traffic conditions
    05.01

    A major snowstorm caused train delays on Thursday morning across Estonia. Some trains needed to be replaced by buses. Traffic conditions were harsh, with strong winds and in places bad visibility.

  • foto
    Ministry: No school required to play simulation games
    05.01

    According to the Ministry of Education and Research, no school is required to work through psychodramatic scenarios with students in order to get them to debate the situation of refugees, though these were recommended.

  • foto
    Notaries register 43 civil partnerships in 2016
    05.01

    Last year Estonian notaries registered 43 civil partnerships, nearly half of which were registered in the first three months after the gender-neutral Registered Partnership Act entered into effect at the beginning of the year.

  • foto
    Former EU commissioner Siim Kallas undergoes heart surgery
    05.01

    Honorary chairman of the Reform Party and Estonia's former prime minister and EU commissioner, Siim Kallas, announced that he underwent heart surgery at the North Estonia Medical Centre (PERH) on Wednesday.

  • foto
    Four patients die as flu wave hits
    05.01

    According to data published by Estonia’s three largest hospitals, this winter season’s flu epidemic has so far claimed four lives. All four patients that died were over 70 years old, belonged to a high-risk group, and had not been vaccinated against the Influenza virus.

  • foto
    Reform Party chairmanship debate behind closed doors, internal voting to end on Thursday
    05.01

    The debate of the Reform Party’s chairmanship candidates, Kristen Michal and Hanno Pevkur, took place behind closed doors on Wednesday evening. Electronic voting ends today Thursday, the party's general assembly is set for Saturday, when the results of the election will be announced.

  • foto
    Further extension of airport tram line to Jüri under consideration
    05.01

    Construction work on the extension of the number 4 tram line remains on schedule and if everything goes according to plan, passengers will be able to begin taking the tram all the way to Tallinn Airport beginning in August. In the future, however, the tram line may be further extended to the nearby small town of Jüri as the adjoining Rae Municipality is considering the option as an opportunity to reduce traffic congestion.

  • foto
    State recommends schools employ roleplay in teaching children about refugee issues
    04.01

    Estonia’s Ministry of Education and Research is recommending that schools teach children about refugee-related issues using roleplay and various example scenarios such as opening the windows and shutting off the lights in the classroom.

  • foto
    Three possible scenarios for relocation of security sciences academy to Narva
    04.01

    While the new government coalition agreement calls for the relocation of the Estonian Academy of Security Sciences (SKA) to Narva, according to Rector Katri Raik, current plans for the development of the academy’s Tallinn campus have yet to be abandoned.

  • foto
    Mihkelson on four-day visit to United Kingdom
    04.01

    Chairman of the Riigikogu’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Marko Mihkelson (IRL), left for a four-day working visit to London on Wednesday. Mihkelson will discuss the Brexit process, issues of European security, and bilateral defense cooperation. The latter is expected to become significantly closer this year.

  • foto
    Monthly unemployment insurance benefit capped at 1,348€ in 2017
    04.01

    Beginning in 2017, the total unemployment insurance benefit will be capped at 1,347 euros and 57 cents per month, up from last year’s 1,303 euros and 86 cents, with the minimum payout per 31 calendar days set at 222 euros and 27 cents and a minimum daily rate of 7 euros and 17 cents, the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) said in a press release.

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
President Kaljulaid: ‘I hope that the spirit of cooperation grows’ (6)
See also
foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also