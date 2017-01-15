Estonian MP backs Austrian defense minister Doskozil’s idea to restrict migrant numbers

MP Jaak Madison (EKRE) (center) (Rene Suurkaev/ERR)

Jaak Madison, vice chairman of the opposition Estonian Conservative People’s Party (EKRE), has said he agreed with the idea of Austrian defense minister Hans Peter Doskozil that a ceiling should be introduced for the number of refugees the European Union will accept.

“Austrian defense minister Hans Peter Doskozil is absolutely right in what he proposed: we have to set a limit to the number of refugees that can be accepted, and do it across all of Europe,” Madison wrote on Facebook. “In addition, it has to be noted that the proposal was made based on military intelligence information that says that we are about to see a new migration wave, and this is a very serious signal for sure.”

“It is also a very correct and appropriate proposal that those requests for asylum that were accepted in refugee camps in Nigeria, Jordan, and Uzbekistan as well as the migrants arriving across the Mediterranean were taken back to these camps,” Madison said, adding that he would like to hear the opinion of members of Estonia’s new government about this proposal.

Doskozil presented a plan that would overhaul the EU’s migrant policy by establishing a ceiling for migration and only permitting applications for asylum from outside the EU, German tabloid Bild reported on Thursday. Doskozil, a social democrat, told the newspaper that the changes were urgently needed to create a more orderly system of legal migration for those entitled to asylum in the union.

“It's about ending the failed European asylum policies. We have to admit to ourselves and be honest that the EU’s capacity to absorb more migrants is limited. We have to stop illegal immigration.”

A spokesman for Doskozil said the minister would present the plan at a Central European Defense Cooperation (CEDC) meeting in February, and was aiming “to promote the plan forcefully in Brussels” as well.