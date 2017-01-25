Ukrainian president to visit Estonia, Finland

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. (Reuters/Scanpix)

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will be visiting Estonia and Finland on Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Poroshenko will be in Estonia on Monday, Jan. 23, where he is scheduled to meet with President Kersti Kaljulaid, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and President of the Riigikogu Eiki Nestor, spokespeople for the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ukrainian president will also be visiting Finland on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Poroshenko and Finnish President Sauli Niinistö are to discuss relations between Finland and Ukraine, the conflict in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk Agreement. In addition, they will also exchange views on relations between the EU and Ukraine as well as topical international issues such as the safety of the Baltic Sea region and matters related to the Arctic region, according to a press release published on the website of the President of Finland.

While in Finland, Poroshenko will also meet with Speaker of the Parliament of Finland (Eduskunta) Maria Lohela and Prime Minister Juha Sipilä.