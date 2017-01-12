Snowstorm delaying trains, creating harsh traffic conditions

The winter weather is affecting traffic across the country (Siim Lõvi/ERR)

A major snowstorm caused train delays on Thursday morning across Estonia. Some trains needed to be replaced by buses. Traffic conditions were harsh, with strong winds and in places bad visibility.

Transport companies were working to solve the problems, but with the snowy weather expected to continue, delays may keep occurring during the day. For trains, information about connections can be found on operator Elron’s website.

The Road Administration meanwhile announced it had cancelled all driving exams scheduled for Thursday, quoting bad weather and difficult driving conditions as the reason for the move.

The snowy weather is expected to continue beyond the weekend into next week, with daytime temperatures between -17°C and -8°C on Friday, and -5°C to 2°C still on Sunday. Nighttime temperatures are expected to hit a low tomorrow Friday with between -23°C and -10°C.