Estonian, French ministers discuss future work

French Minister of Labour Myriam El Khomri. (Myriam El Khomri/Facebook)

As the presiding country over the EU in the second half of this year, Estonia will bring future work-related topics into focus, Estonian Minister of Health and Labour Jevgeni Ossinovski said at his meeting with French Minister of Labour Myriam El Khomri in Paris on Monday.

"One of Estonia's priorities is labor market reforms connected with future work — that is, how to adjust the labor market to technological developments," spokespeople for the Ministry of Social Affairs quoted Ossinovski as saying. "The development of digital technologies is thoroughly changing our societies and labor market, and therefore we have to invest more in people's skills and renewing laws today already."

Khomri agreed that it is necessary to create a clear and fair regulation of the free movement of labor, an important milepost for which is the renewal of the posted workers' directive. France has never been against posting workers — i.e. employers sending employees to carry out a service in another EU member state on a temporary basis — but wishes for a stronger effort to combat the abuse of free movement, she said.

The meeting with the labor minister of one of the founding members of the EU focused on topics connected with the bloc's single labor market. Ossinovski invited the French minister to the conference on the future of work to be held on Sept. 13-14, during Estonia's presidency of the EU.

Joined by a delegation from the Estonian Ministry of Social Affairs, Ossinovski is currently on a two-day visit to Paris that includes meetings with the French Ministers of Labour and Health and a ministerial meeting of the Health Committee of the OECD.