State authority: BNS target of cyberattack in early January

Estonian homepage of the Baltic News Service (BNS), which offers news in Estonian, Russian and English. (Archive)
Today 09:01
Source: ERR
Category: News

The Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) determined that the Baltic News Service (BNS), whose operations were also interrupted on Friday afternoon, was the target of a cyberattack in early January.

BNS' reporting was interrupted for the first time this year on Jan. 7.

"After BNS reported on the attack in the media the following morning, the RIA's Cyber-Security Service contacted BNS in order to clarify the circumstances," RIA spokesperson Rauno Veri told ERR on Friday. "The occurrence of the incident was established — BNS itself can comment on its technical details and their impact on the functioning of its service."

On Saturday, Jan. 7, the transmission of BNS' services was interrupted at 2:20 p.m. According to Kalev Korv, director of BNS Group OÜ, upon investigating the nature of the problem, IT specialists quickly discovered that the servers and equipment in BNS' network had been attacked, due to which the news agency's use of email was significantly impaired and transmission of news halted entirely.

BNS has not announced the cause of Friday's disruption to their service.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

