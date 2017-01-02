logo
UUDISED
Kõik 24h uudised
Kultuur
AK
Eesti uudised
Sport
Värsked raadiouudised
Välisuudised
Meelelahutus
rus.err.ee
Majandus
Teadus
news.err.ee
Arvamus
Ilm
Viipekeelsed
TV
ETV
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Otse
Saated
Lastejaam
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
ETV+
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
RAADIO
Vikerraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Muusika
POOD
Uudised
Kõik 24h uudised
Värsked raadiouudised
AK
Eesti uudised
Välisuudised
Majandus
Arvamus
Teadus
Kultuur
Meelelahutus
Sport
Ilm
rus.err.ee
news.err.ee
Viipekeelsed
ETV
Avaleht
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
Retseptid
ETV2
Avaleht
Lastejaam
Otse
Järelvaatamine
Saatekava
Saated
ETV+
Главная страница
Прямой эфир
Передачи в записи
Телепрограмма
Vikerraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadioteater
Raadio 2
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saated
Podcastid
Klassikaraadio
Otse
Esileht
Järelkuulamine
Saatekava
Podcastid
Raadio 4
Прямой эфир
Эфир за неделю
Программа
Подкасты
Raadio Tallinn
Otse
Esileht
Muusika
Pood

President Kaljulaid participates in military memorial service on Christmas Eve (2)

At the memorial service, Dec. 24, 2016. (Arno Mikkor)
Today 08:46
Category: News

President Kersti Kaljulaid said on Saturday that she respected people’s wish and tradition to make the church part of their everyday lives, but that at the same time that she also understood the wish not to do so.

The president wrote on social media that she had participated in the yearly Christmas memorial service of the Estonian Defence Forces’ Headquarters Support and Signal Battalion and Guard Battalion. “When I’m invited, because those arranging it wish to do so, then of course I go. Today is one of these days,” Kaljulaid wrote.

She added that in her opinion, it wasn’t important who believed in what. What mattered was that there were many different world views.

“I have said this before: I respect people’s freedom of religion. I understand very well how important Christmas is to christians. And not only to christians, but also to plenty of other Estonians, who usually have much more reserved relations with religion. I respect the work the congregations do to help the weakest members of society. And I respect the wish and tradition to include the church in people’s everyday lives, just like I find the wish understandable not to do so. During Christmas as well as in other times,” Kaljulaid wrote.

The president had written earlier that her most important wish for Christmas was that everybody could spend this time with those closest to them, to spend time together, and do the things that mattered to them.

“There are always people who have to be at work on these days so that we can have peace of mind and celebrate the holidays. They have my sincere gratitude,” the president wrote.

Kaljulaid faced support as well as criticism after she declined to have her election and assumption of office followed by a church service, as her predecessors had done. As the church was not part of her everyday life, accepting would have been hypocritical, the president stated back then.

Estonia is the least religious country in the world, with as many as 84% of the population saying that religion plays little or no part in their daily lives.

 

Editor: Dario Cavegn

The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}

Message forwarded to the editor

This Ip-address has limited access
See also

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Reply to comment

+{{childComment.ReplyToName}}:
Reply to comment
Reply

Laadi juurde ({{take2}})
The name field cannot be empty
No more than 50 characters
Comment field cannot be empty
No more than 1024 characters
{{error}}
Add new comment

RECENT STORIES

Features

foto
Estonia to introduce e-register for ships, action plan announced for 2018
See also
foto
‘Silvergate’: The Reform Party’s 2012 financing scandal (2)
See also
foto
Center Party’s growing pains
See also
foto
Pevkur: Reform Party needs more internal debate and democracy
See also
foto
Gallery: Tartu students mark 97th anniversary of Estonian-language university
See also