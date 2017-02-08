Internal Security Service detains members of two middle management at Eesti Energia mine

Oil shale mine. Photo is illustrative. (Postimees/Scanpix)

On Tuesday morning, the Estonian Internal Security Service (KaPo) detained middle-level managers of state-owned energy group Eesti Energia's Estonia mine responsible for the maintenance and repair of the mine's equipment and transport.

The two officials are suspected of violating an obligation to comply with financial interests which resulted in substantial financial loss for a state company.

KaPo officials are currently conducting procedural acts, including operations connected to the use and disposal of assets in the area of responsibility of the detained individuals. To be reviewed in particular are how mining equipment and parts purchased for the mine through procurements have been subsequently used.

Inventory of the warehouses under the responsibility of the suspected officials are also being checked in cooperation with Eesti Energia's own risk management and internal audit officials.

According to Viru District Prosecutor's Office specialized prosecutior Antti Aitsen, the goal of the investigation is to create an honest business environment and, through that, support all honest entrepreneurs.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that more detailed information could not currently be disclosed in the interests of the investigation.