VIDEOS: Kelly Sildaru becomes youngest two-time gold winner at X Games

Kelly Sildaru took gold for the second year in a row in the women's slopestyle event at the 2017 X Games in Aspen. Jan. 29, 2017. (Priit Simson/Facebook)

14-year-old Kelly Sildaru became the first X Games athlete younger than 15 to win two gold medals at the 2017 X Games in Aspen, Colo., after defending last year’s win with 92.33 points on Sunday.

This year, competitors skied two rounds, the better results of which counted. France’s Tess Ledeux kicked off the first round with a strong 90 points in her own X Games debut, however Sildaru, who was last to ski in the first round, skied a run that immediately placed her ahead at 92.33 points.

In the second round, Norway’s Johanne Killi rose to third place with 85.66 points, however none of the other competitors touched Sildaru’s first-round score, which meant that her gold was secure even before her second, 91.33-point run

#XGames Ski Slopestyle

Gold – Kelly Sildaru 🇪🇪

Silver – Tess Ledeux 🇫🇷

Bronze – Johanne Killi 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/apEy8YsO7h — X Games (@XGames) January 29, 2017

Kelly Sildaru

• 14 years old

• Tallin, Estonia 🇪🇪

• 3 #XGames starts

• 3 total medals

• 2 gold

• 1 silver pic.twitter.com/IXiEyKFWdh — X Games (@XGames) January 29, 2017

Sildaru's gold-winning first run

Results

1. Kelly Sildaru (Estonia) 92.33

2. Tess Ledeux (France) 90,00

3. Johanne Killi (Norway) 85,66

4. Giulia Tanno (Switzerland) 80,00

5. Maggie Voisin (USA) 79,00

6. Johanne Killi (Norway) 77,33

7. Emma Dahlström (Sweden) 54,33

8. Devin Logan (USA) 22,33

9. Isabel Atkin (USA) 21,33

10. Kaya Turski (Kanada) DNS