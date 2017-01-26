Body of experts to examine Estonian Constitution for problems

A copy of the Constitution of the Republic of Estonia. (Riigikogu)

A 12-strong body of Constitution experts set up by the Minister of Justice to analyze problems related to the Estonian Constitution as well as propose solutions for solving them met for the first time at the Ministry of Justice on Thursday.

"The starting point of the analysis of the Constitution is that the Estonian Constitution currently in force is functional and the changing of the fundamental principles of the constitutional order is not necessary," Minister of Justice Urmas Reinsalu qas quoted by spokespeople as saying. "It is essential to assess by means of an objective analysis what problems of constitutional law have been revealed in the functioning of the Constitution during the 25 years [since its adoption] and what the solutions could be.

The expert body consists of memer of the Constitutional Committee of the Riigikogu Jüri Adams, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Priit Pikamäe, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, Secretary of State Heiki Loot, Tartu district judge Madis Ernits, adviser to the Supreme Court's Constitutional Review Chamer Berit Aaviksoo, visiting professor at the University of Tartu Uno Lõhmus, University of Tatu lecturer René Värk, attorney at law and former Chancellor of Justice Allar Jõks, attorney at law Jüri Raidla, former Supreme Court Chief Justice Rait Maruste and attorney at law and former Supreme Court Justice Märt Rask.

The body, which will also separately discuss issues which concern Estonia being a member of the EU and NATO, is to draw up a report to be submitted to the government for approval.

June 28 will mark the 25th anniversary of the adoption by referendum of the new Constitution of the Republic of Estonia.