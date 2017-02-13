Lepik to replace Marmei as Estonian ambassador to US

Estonian Ambassador to the US Eerik Marmei in Washington. Nov. 2016. (ERR)

Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. Eerik Marmei will return to Estonia early this summer as, according to officially yet unconfirmed information, Lauri Lepik will replace him as the country's ambassador to Washington.

Marmei has served as the Estonian Ambassador to the U.S. since May 2014. He has previously worked at the Estonian Embassy in Washington as well.

Lepik has served as the Estonian Ambassador to NATO in Brussels since 2012. He has also previously worked at the Estonian Embassy in Washington, serving as Deputy Chief of Mission from 1996-1999 and Defence Counsellor from 1999-2000.